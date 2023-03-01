Jordanian students invited to explore world-class education in Malaysia

AMMAN — Education Malaysia Jordan, an agency under the Embassy of Malaysia in Amman, is inviting Jordanians to pursue their tertiary education in Malaysia.

Available scholarships, discounted fees, and graduate research assistant vacancies are shared on its official Facebook Page, “Study in Malaysia through Education Malaysia Jordan”, according to a statement from the embassy.

To help Jordanians take advantage of these opportunities, Education Malaysia Jordan assists potential students with their applications, visas, and other requirements to facilitate their journey towards a world-class education.

“We are committed to making studying in Malaysia as easy and accessible as possible. We call interested Jordanians seeking opportunities to enhance knowledge, skills and capabilities for career development and personal growth, to come to Malaysia for their tertiary education,” said Radzuwan Ab Rashid, director of Education Malaysia Jordan.

“Malaysia aspires to become an important global hub for higher education that supports the students’ journey for academic and professional goals”, said Mohamad Nasri Abdul Rahman, Ambassador-designate of Malaysia to Jordan.

“With our experience of more than 30 years in international education, Malaysia’s unique and well-structured education system offers high-quality study programmes and learning experiences for the students. With the support of Education Malaysia Jordan, students will benefit from our best education system and be assured of a comprehensive education experience,” he added.

Malaysia is a destination for students worldwide seeking a quality higher education experience. The country is home to several top-ranked universities, as evidenced by their recent performance in the QS World University Rankings, the statement said.

In the latest ranking, several Malaysian universities have made it to the list of the world’s best institutions, including the University of Malaya (ranked 70th), Universiti Putra Malaysia (ranked 123rd), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (ranked 129th), Universiti Sains Malaysia (ranked 143rd) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (ranked 203rd).