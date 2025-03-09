Jordanian scientist Ahlam Zaid Kilani recognised by UNESCO for 'groundbreaking' research on Int'l Women’s day

Ahlam Zaid Kilani, a scientist from Jordan, associate professor in pharmaceutical technology, and Dean of the School of Pharmacy at Zarqa University (Photo courtesy of UNESCO)

AMMAN — On International Women’s Day, UNESCO joins the UN family in celebrating the achievements of women who are shaping the future through knowledge and innovation.

Among them is Ahlam Zaid Kilani, a scientist from Jordan, associate professor in pharmaceutical technology, and Dean of the School of Pharmacy at Zarqa University.

Her career is marked by resilience, scientific discovery, and a determination to overcome challenges, illustrating both the struggles and triumphs of women in professional fields.

Ahlam began as a pharmacist with a deep passion for research. “I had a big dream of becoming a scientist,” she said. Securing opportunities and funding for postgraduate studies was challenging, but she excelled in her Master’s degree and earned a scholarship to study in the UK, a pivotal moment in her career.

Like many women in science, Ahlam faced barriers, including limited funding and restricted access to specialised research equipment. “The biggest challenges were securing funding and accessing specialised instruments,” she recalls.

To overcome these obstacles, she expanded her professional network, sought national and international collaborations, and worked tirelessly to turn her research into reality. Her dedication was recognised when she won the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science award, furthering her work in groundbreaking research.

Ahlam's research focuses on developing a nanoparticle-based drug delivery system for treating rheumatoid arthritis. This innovative system allows medication to be absorbed through the skin, offering an alternative to pills and injections.

“This is especially helpful for older patients, those who struggle with swallowing pills, or anyone with needle phobia,” she explained. Her work aims to improve treatment adherence and ease the lives of those managing chronic conditions.

Beyond her research, Ahlam is passionate about supporting young women in science. “I wanted to show the world that a woman can be both a brilliant scientist and a leader,” she says. She encourages young women to pursue their ambitions, emphasising that science thrives on diverse perspectives. “You might face challenges, but don’t let that stop you. You can break barriers and shatter glass ceilings.”

Despite progress, women in science remain underrepresented in the media, particularly in the Arab world. “When young girls see successful women in science, they start to think, ‘I can do this too,’” Ahlam believes. Increasing the visibility of female scientists is key to inspiring future generations.

Ahlam continues to advance her work in drug delivery systems, determined to improve patient outcomes. She believes women will play an even larger role in shaping the future of science and technology. “If you love science, follow your dreams, believe in yourself, and never be afraid to stand out,” she advises.

Ahlam’s story is a testament to the crucial role women play in scientific research. On this International Women’s Day, her journey reflects resilience and potential, aligning with UNESCO’s commitment to gender equality and empowering women through knowledge and innovation. Her pioneering work serves as an inspiration to future generations.

This article was contributed by UNESCO to The Jordan Times.