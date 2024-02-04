Jordanian-produced film ‘Al Himel’ reaches semifinals in three international film festivals

AMMAN — Produced by the Military Media Directorate of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army, the film “Al Himel” (in English “the Load”), has been shortlisted among the semifinalists of three of the world’s most prestigious film festivals.

“Al Himel” has qualified for the semifinals of the “Oniros Film Awards” and the “New York Film Awards”, both held in New York, alongside many other entries from around the world competing in the short film category.

The film has also secured a place in the final round of the “CKF International Film Festival” in London, UK, to compete in the short film category.

The official announcement of the films to the next rounds will be made during this month and will continue until mid-April.

Jordan is represented among the Middle Eastern entries by “Al Himel”, along with two other films from the region, one from the United Arab Emirates and another from Turkey that will compete with a total of 78 films at the Oniros Film Awards and 76 films at the New York International Film Awards.

“Al Himel” is the only Arab and Middle Eastern film to advance to the next round of the CKF Festival, where it will compete against 16 films from around the world.

Director of the Military Media, Mustafa Hiyari, emphasised the film’s alignment with the media strategy of the JAF, which aims to use various communication platforms and art for prevention and awareness, particularly on the prevalent issue of drug abuse.

Delving into the thematic depth of “Al Himel“, Mohammed Jameel Tuwayjir, the film’s director and screenwriter, said that the story is rooted in ancient wisdom, focusing on the consequences of succumbing to evil ideas.

Through the character of “Abu Omar”, the story shows the struggle against evil temptations and the dangers posed by criminal elements, he added.

Jordanian artists such as Teysir Breigi, Shadi Moussa and Rabea Sader also contributed to the film’s success.

“Al Himel” is the first film fully produced by the Military Media Directorate.