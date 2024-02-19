Jordanian pavilion opens at Gulfood 2024 in Dubai

AMMAN — President of the Jordan and Amman chambers of industry, Fathi Jaghbeer, on Monday attended the opening of the Jordanian pavilion at the Gulf Food Exhibition (Gulfood 2024) in Dubai, specialised in food and food technology.

Covering an area of 700 square metres, the Kingdom’s pavilion is coordinated by the Jordan Exporters Association (JEA) and includes 35 local food industries companies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jaghbeer, during the opening ceremony, stressed the importance of Jordan’s continued participation in the Gulfood exhibition, noting that the previous editions have contributed to boosting national exports and accessing new markets.

Jordan’s participation in this specialised food industry exhibition promotes and showcases Jordanian industries, demonstrating the progress and diversity of national industries, as well as paves the way to form partnerships with suppliers, distributors, importers and traders from various countries around the world, he said.

He noted that most local Jordanian factories have met international requirements for food quality and safety, which is an essential step for entering international and regional markets.

Some food factories have also received American accreditation from the US Food and Drug Administration to export to the United States, he added.

He called on companies to take advantage of the industrial development programmes launched by the chambers of industry, as well as the local or international exhibition support programmes.

JEA President, Ahmed Khudari, stressed that the five-day exhibition, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, is an important annual trade event specialising in the food and beverage sector worldwide.

The association is coordinating Jordan’s participation in the exhibition for the 20th time, he said, noting that Jordanian companies present in the pavilion are specialised in juices, red and white meat, dairy products, dates, spices, and deserts, among others.

JEA general manager, Halim Abu Rahmah, confirmed that the association will coordinate Jordan’s participation in several countries this year, including Saudi Arabia, Canada, France and the United States.

Established in 1988, the JEA aims to support the export of industrial products and services, implement activities aimed at developing the Kingdom’s exports, participate in international exhibitions and hold specialised seminars and discussions.

The Jordanian food industry sector accounts for 15 per cent of the total number of industrial establishments operating in the Kingdom, with 2,666 establishments of a capital of JD641 million providing 50,000 jobs.