Jordanian parliamentary delegation, KDP President Barzani talk ties

AMMAN — The Jordanian parliamentary delegation, headed by Ahmad Khalaileh, concluded its official visit to Iraq by meeting with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Friday evening.

At the beginning of the meeting, the parliamentary delegates conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah's greetings to Barzani, stressing the "deep-rooted" relations between the Kingdom and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The delegation expressed appreciation for regional progress and development, and praised the Iraqi Kurdistan region’s promotion of regional and local coexistence and stability.

They also commended Kurdistan’s role in hosting thousands of displaced people and proactively taking part in defeating Daesh terrorists.

For his part, Barzani referred to the historical relations between Kurdistan and Jordan, and expressed his gratitude to King Abdullah for his continuous support for the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

He also expressed his happiness in the strengthening relations between the region and the Kingdom in various fields, which have witnessed remarkable progress.

During its visit to Iraq, the Jordanian parliamentary delegation held several meetings with Iraqi officials, leaders and representatives of various blocs, with talks focusing on enhancing and coordinating the countries’ parliamentary relations, efforts and positions to serve joint interests and Arab and Islamic issues.

Khalaileh and the delegates reaffirmed Jordan's positions in enhancing Iraq’s security and stability, which impacts the entire region.

The Iraqi side expressed their appreciation for King Abdullah's stances, stressing their keenness to establish joint Jordanian-Iraqi projects.