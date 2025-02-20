Jordanian Mais Taha wins Global Innovation Award for Digital Sustainability

Taha, originally from Jordan and now based in Malta, is involved with nature conservation since 1996 (Photo courtesy of International Telecommunication Union)

AMMAN — Jordanian entrepreneur Mais Taha, founder of MTiPX, has been awarded the Digital Changemaker Award at the Global Innovation Forum (GIF) 2024, recognised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The 160-year-old UN agency acknowledged Taha’s contributions to digital sustainability through her initiative XEROWASTE, a certification system aimed at reducing material waste and energy consumption, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

A Framework for Sustainable Design XEROWASTE is a 343-point digital certification system targeting students and researchers aged 14 to 60, helping them eliminate material waste, energy use, and emissions in product design.

Built on ISO 14024 environmental standards, it certifies waste prevention rates between 25 per cent and 60 per cent. The system is designed to integrate sustainability into early-stage design processes, making it a tool for industries seeking to minimise environmental impact.

Taha, originally from Jordan and now based in Malta, has been involved in nature conservation since 1996 and digital design since 2002. Her work focuses on zero-waste interactive design using Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet of Behaviour (IoB) technologies, the statement said.

Over the past two decades, she has combined digital transformation with environmental advocacy, working on green certification standards, project management methodologies, and ISO regulatory frameworks. Her approach integrates technology and sustainability, offering data-driven solutions to reduce waste in product design.

Taha’s company MTiPX has been recognised for its contributions to technological innovation and sustainability. Other notable achievements include the Malta Intellectual Property Award for Technological Emerging Innovation Initiative, the AWE Award (Award for Women Entrepreneurs) from the American embassy in Valletta and Women Directors Malta, the Top 6 Startup in EIT RawMaterials 2022, part of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), according to the statement.

Taha is also a member of the Early Warning Europe Network, supporting start ups in niche industries, particularly in eco-design and sustainable digital technologies.

Taha stressed that progress in sustainable innovation is slow-moving and requires long-term commitment.

She pointed out that technical start ups in niche industries often struggle with funding, industry adoption, and regulatory challenges. “We cannot control the world, but we can design it inside out,” she said, underscoring the role of design in shaping sustainable solutions.

Taha’s work highlights the increasing role of digital tools in sustainability, particularly in circular economy models and resource efficiency, according to the statement.

Her recognition by a global institution like ITU reflects a broader shift towards technology-driven environmental policies.

While XEROWASTE’s long-term impact remains to be seen, the project aligns with global sustainability goals and provides a structured approach for integrating ecoconscious design into mainstream product development, the statement added.