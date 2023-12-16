Jordanian lawyers committed to exposing Israeli war crimes in Gaza

Smoke billows from Israeli bombardment over Khan Yunis from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday (AFP photo)

AMMAN — President of the Jordan Bar Association (JBA) Yahya Abu Abboud said that the syndicate will exert relentless efforts in exposing the war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people.

In remarks to The Jordan Times, Abu Abboud said, “The JBA is cooperating with investigation teams in Gaza and lawyers from the Palestinian Bar Association to uncover war crimes committed in Gaza since October 7.”

Noting that none of the association’s members were able to go to Gaza to investigate the Israli atrocities, the president said the association will base its investigations on the available photos, videos and statements made by Israeli officials.

As the war in the Gaza Strip rages, Abu Abboud argued that the documentation of Israeli atrocities, and human rights violations, in addition to the evidence of war crimes should not take a long time, underlining the pressing need to accelerate investigations leading to the prosecution of the occupation forces.

He also said that the JBA is leading local, regional and international efforts to submit legal documents to specialised legal parties and courts in relation to the war on Gaza.

“Until now there has not been any effective intervention in response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the enclave, and no arrest warrants have been issued against Israeli officials and leaders.”

“There are no rigorous or binding investigations that hold Israeli leaders accountable for their crimes in Gaza,” he said.

Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan said that the investigation in relation to the war in Gaza is active.

“It is an investigation that is a priority for my office and we are moving forward at pace with rigour, with determination and with an insistence that we act, not on emotion, but on solid evidence,” Khan said in a statement from the ICC website.