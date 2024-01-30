'Jordanian industry achieves qualitative progress, high growth, thanks to King's support'

AMMAN — President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbeer on Tuesday affirmed that His Majesty King Abdullah is a "staunch" supporter of the Jordanian industry.

Jaghbeer underlined that national products have reached out to over a billion consumers in more than 148 markets worldwide since King Abdullah assumed leadership.

He also said that the industry sector's added value increased significantly from around JD1 billion to approximately JD7.33 billion in 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that the industrial sector's contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) rose from about 19 per cent to 21.7 per cent in 2022, reflecting its strategic and leading role in economic development.

Highlighting the King's efforts, Jaghbeer said that the number of industrial establishments surged from 4,000 in 1999 to over 18,000 across all provinces today. "This growth exemplifies King Abdullah's dedication to attracting foreign investments and improving the overall investment environment."

Jaghbeer emphasised that Jordan's national industry is currently experiencing a "golden age", attributing this success to the unwavering support and attention received from His Majesty. “The industry is actively working towards achieving King Abdullah's call for self-reliance by developing Jordanian industries.”

Jaghbeer also said that industrial investment has reached around JD15 billion, with the volume of registered capital for all establishments exceeding JD4.54 billion, distributed among industrial and artisanal facilities.