Jordanian freed from Syrian jail after 38 years arrive home

Jordanian citizen Osama Bashir Bataineh, who was detained in Syria for 38 years, is seen in this photo in a car taking him to his family after his arrival to Jordan on Tuesday (Facebook photo)

AMMAN — The return of Jordanian detainee after spending almost four decades in the notorious Saydnaya prison in Syria, has sparked intense discussions across social media outlets and the Jordanian public.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah announced on Tuesday the arrival of Jordanian citizen Osama Bashir Bataineh, who had been detained in the former Syrian regime’s prisons, through the Jaber crossing.

In a statement to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Qudahh said, "After social media platforms were abuzz with the story of detainee Bataineh, we contacted his father yesterday and gathered all necessary information. Thankfully, Bataineh has arrived at the Jaber border and was handed over to his father by the Public Security Directorate personnel."

Regarding his health condition, Qudah noted that Bataineh was found unconscious and suffering from memory loss. He added that Bataineh, born in 1968, disappeared in 1986 at the age of 18 and remained imprisoned for 38 years.

According to local news outlets, upon his arrival, the detainee exhibited signs of memory loss after spending numerous years in Syrian detention. However, when inquired about his place of origin, he confirmed that he was from Irbid.

The news of his return has sparked a wave of reactions over social media platforms, with many expressing shock and disbelief over the prolonged detention period, having a deep sense of solidarity and support.

On Facebook, Sahem Saaydah Abadi wrote: “A long journey of pain and patience comes to an end today… Can time erase the years of injustice? And can a single moment restore the memories shattered by prison bars?”

Similarly, Sanaa Tawfiq wrote on X: “Welcome back after decades of silence and darkness. Your resilience is a testament to the human spirit. May this day mark a new chapter of healing and remembrance.”

Others voiced their anger at the injustice and the heavy toll of long years of imprisonment. On Instagram, people shared his story on their feed. Samah Kharabshe, said: “Who will be held accountable for 38 years of stolen life? This is beyond heartbreaking.”