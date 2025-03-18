Jordanian food manufacturers expand into UK market at IFE 2025

By JT - Mar 18,2025 - Last updated at Mar 18,2025

AMMAN — A delegation of Jordanian food manufacturers has launched a focused effort to enter the UK market by participating in the International Food & Drink Event 2025 (IFE) in London, which began Monday evening.

The three-day exhibition serves as a key platform for Jordanian companies to present a wide range of products, including confectionery, baked goods, spices, nuts, and specialty foods, to a global audience of buyers and distributors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

President of the Jordan Exporters Association Ahmad Khudari stressed the importance of the event in fostering new trade relationships and expanding market access.

He highlighted the goal of creating direct connections with international buyers and distributors to showcase the high quality and competitive edge of Jordanian food products, referring to the event's role in business development, especially in the growing halal food sector.

He highlighted that expanding export markets is "crucial" for boosting domestic production, industrial growth, attracting foreign investment, and improving the country's trade balance.

General Manager of the Jordan Exporters Association Halim Abu Rahma revealed "strong interest" from buyers, pointing out that the event is providing Jordanian companies with an "excellent" opportunity to demonstrate their product innovation and high standards.

He also emphasised the association's commitment to helping Jordanian exporters reach key international trade shows, diversifying markets, and exploring new trade avenues.

The UK market, with its large Arab and Muslim consumer base, was described as strategically important, particularly following Brexit.

Abu Rahma encouraged companies to leverage the Jordan-UK free trade agreement to establish a "solid" presence in this market.

The exhibition features 1,500 exhibitors and is expected to attract 30,000 buyers and distributors from over 105 countries.

The Jordan-UK Partnership Agreement, which began in 2021, aims to enhance bilateral trade by offering tariff-free access for Jordanian products.

Last year, trade between the two nations reached JD303 million, with Jordanian exports contributing JD62 million, indicating "substantial" potential for growth.