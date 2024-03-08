Jordanian filed hospital in Gaza continues operations amid Israeli aggression

Jordanian doctor carries two newborns at the Jordanian military field hospital in the Gaza Strip (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordanian field hospital in Gaza continues to provide medical and humanitarian aid to the injured people of Gaza amidst the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip.

The medical teams at the hospital, dubbed "Gaza/77", have been serving Gazans since the beginning of their mission, conducting major and minor surgeries admitting patients, and providing necessary medications, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Despite the challenging circumstances surrounding the besieged Strip, the personnel at the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza/77 persist in their efforts, aimed to alleviate the "devastating" effects of the war on Gaza, which is now entering its one hundred and fifty-third day, Petra said.

Since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Jordanian field hospital has dealt with 20,213 cases.

Jordan runs two military filed hospitals in Gaza, one in the strip’s north, which was established in 2009 following the Hamas-Israel war in 2008 and another in Khan Younis in the south, which was set up in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7.