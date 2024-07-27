Jordanian field hospital team in Gaza performs critical surgery

The medical team of the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza successfully performs surgery on Thursday to remove shrapnel fragments from the body of a three-month-old infant (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The medical team of the Jordanian field hospital in North Gaza successfully performed surgery on Thursday to remove shrapnel fragments from the body of a three-month-old infant.

The hospital commander said that the surgery was carried out by a specialised medical team of general surgery, orthopaedic and anaesthesia staff from the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza, contributing to the successful outcome and the infant's safe recovery.

A general surgery doctor noted that the infant had been suffering from a shrapnel fragment in his right hip for ten days, which caused an infection and an abscess. This condition led to a persistent high fever and severe dehydration as the infant refused to feed.

The infant's family expressed their gratitude and appreciation to His Majesty King Abdullah and the efforts of the Jordanian Field Hospital staff for performing the successful surgery.

The staff of the field hospital arrived in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday to fulfil their humanitarian and medical duty in providing assistance and support to the residents of the area.

The medical teams were accompanied by trucks carrying medical and humanitarian aid. Upon arrival, the personnel immediately began taking the necessary steps to perform their duties and carry out their tasks, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jordan runs two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the strip’s north, which was established in 2009 following the Hamas-Israel war in 2008.

The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7.

Besides the field hospitals in Gaza, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army established the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus in late November 2023 and has conducted over 900 surgeries and received more than 83,000 patients ever since.

The Kingdom has also established two health centres in Ramallah and Jenin, serving tens of thousands of patients in the West Bank.