The new personnel at the Jordanian Field Hospital in northern Gaza commences operations on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The new personnel at the Jordanian Field Hospital in northern Gaza commenced operations on Monday, providing vital medical, therapeutic and humanitarian services to patients and residents in the Gaza Strip.

The hospital's commanding officer said that the medical teams have begun delivering essential services to Palestinians in need, responding to routine cases and emergencies under challenging conditions.

He emphasised that these efforts are in accordance with Royal directives to provide urgent medical aid to those affected, the Jordan News Agency, reported.

The hospital's director highlighted the dedication of the medical and nursing staff, who are actively fulfilling their humanitarian and medical missions.

The facility is staffed with highly skilled medical, nursing, and administrative professionals who are treating hundreds of patients each day, he added.

Operating around the clock, the hospital offers specialised care through fully equipped clinics that cover a wide range of medical specialities.

Residents and patients expressed their deep gratitude for His Majesty King Abdullah’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, as well as for the continuous efforts of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) in delivering crucial medical and humanitarian assistance.

Since October 7, the Jordanian field hospital in northern Gaza has treated more than 86,000 patients and performed over 394 major and minor surgeries.

Jordan runs two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the Strip's north, which was established in 2009 following the war in 2008.

The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli war of aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7, 2023.

Besides the field hospitals in Gaza, the JAF established the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus in late November 2023 and has conducted over 900 surgeries and received more than 83,000 patients ever since.

Under Royal directives, the Kingdom, in cooperation with the World Central Kitchen, has also dispatched a mobile bakery with a production capacity of 3,500 loaves of bread per hour to Gaza.