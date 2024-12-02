Jordanian field hospital in Nablus treats over 146,000 cases since establishment

The director of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Nablus says that the facility has treated a total of 24,059 patients, performing 128 major surgeries and 133 minor surgeries (Petra photo)

AMMAN — In line with Royal directives, the Jordanian Field Hospital Nablus team continues its vital medical and humanitarian mission to support the Palestinian people.

The field hospital’s force commander underlined the dedication of the medical and nursing staff in providing comprehensive care, saying, “Our team handles a wide range of injuries, performs both major and minor surgeries, and ensures that essential medications are administered.”

The hospital director said the facility has treated a total of 24,059 patients, performing 128 major surgeries and 133 minor surgeries. Since its operations began on September 22, 2023, the field hospital has addressed 146,775 cases in total, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The residents of Nablus have expressed their deep gratitude for Jordan’s ongoing support during these difficult times, acknowledging the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to stand with Palestinians.

The hospital is fully equipped with clinics across various specialities, including paediatrics, gynaecology, internal medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, dermatology, ophthalmology, ENT, dentistry, and general medicine.

The facility also includes two major operating rooms, a minor operating room, two intensive care units, an X-ray and sterilisation lab, a pharmacy, and an emergency department that operates 24/7, he added.

The Kingdom has established two health centres in Ramallah and Jenin, serving tens of thousands of patients in the West Bank, as well as two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the North of the strip, which was established in 2009, following the Hamas-Israel war in 2008.

The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7.