Jordanian Field Hospital Khan Younis/3 begins operations
By JT - Jul 02,2024 - Last updated at Jul 02,2024
The medical teams at the Jordanian Field Hospital Khan Younis/3 in southern Gaza begins operations on Sunday, receiving patients and providing medical services (Petra photo)
AMMAN — The medical teams at the Jordanian Field Hospital Khan Younis/3 in southern Gaza began operations on Sunday, receiving patients and providing medical services to assist the local population amid the ongoing war, according to an army statement released on Monday.
The hospital commander said, "Following the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army [JAF], and in line with Jordan's humanitarian and medical mission to the people of Gaza, our medical teams have started receiving patients to provide the highest quality of care. Our teams are highly experienced and professional, ensuring efficient and exceptional service delivery."
"Our medical and nursing staff exemplify the humanitarian and medical mission of the Jordanian Field Hospital Khan Younis/3. The hospital is staffed with outstanding medical, nursing and administrative professionals who have been treating hundreds of patients with precision and expertise since day one. Our equipped clinics cover all medical specialities and operate around the clock," he added.
The staff of the previous Jordanian Field Hospital Khan Younis/2 returned home after completing their humanitarian and medical mission, having treated a total of 55,454 cases.
