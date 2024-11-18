Jordanian field hospital in Gaza team performs brain surgery on 11-year-old

The Jordanian Field Hospital in Southern Gaza team on Monday performs a ‘complex’ brain surgery on an 11-year-old girl, as part of its ongoing efforts to support the people of Gaza (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordanian field hospital in southern Gaza team on Monday performed a “complex” brain surgery on an 11-year-old girl, as part of its ongoing efforts to support the people of Gaza.

The hospital’s director said that the child was transferred from Nasser Medical Complex due to the severity of her condition, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

A neurosurgery specialist noted that the girl had suffered a head injury, resulting in a subdural hematoma and a decline in vital signs.

A four-hour surgery was performed to treat the injury, after which the girl’s condition stabilised, the specialist said.

Since its establishment on November 20, 2023, the hospital has provided medical care to 240,999 patients, underscoring Jordan's steadfast commitment to delivering critical healthcare services in the war-torn Strip.

Jordan runs two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the strip’s north, which was established in 2009 following the Hamas-Israel war in 2008.

The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7.

Besides the field hospitals in Gaza, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army established the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus in late November 2023 and two health centres in Ramallah and Jenin, serving tens of thousands of patients in the West Bank.