Jordanian Field Hospital ‘Nablus/3’ commences medical services

The personnel of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Nablus, dubbed Nablus 3, arrived in Nablus on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The personnel of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Nablus, dubbed Nablus 3, arrived in Nablus on Tuesday to fulfil their humanitarian and medical duty by offering assistance to Palestinians in the West Bank and Nablus, and alleviate their suffering amidst the ongoing Israeli war.

The medical teams were accompanied by eight trucks laden with medical and treatment supplies to support the field hospital, which includes several medical specialities, according to a statement by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).

Upon their arrival, the teams immediately embarked on taking the necessary measures and preparations to perform their duties and carry out their tasks with "efficiency and proficiency", and prepare to start receiving patients.

The teams of the Jordanian Field Hospital, Nablus 2, arrived back in the Kingdom on Wednesday, after completing their duty.

JAF established the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus in late November 2023 and has conducted over 900 surgeries and received more than 83,000 patients ever since.

The Kingdom has also established two health centres in Ramallah and Jenin, serving tens of thousands of patients in the West Bank.

Besides the field hospital in Nablus, Jordan runs two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the strip’s north, which was established in 2009 following the Hamas-Israel war in 2008.

The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7.