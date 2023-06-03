Jordanian exports reached JD1.975 billion in Q1 of 2023

Jordanian exports experienced notable growth in the first quarter of this year, according to foreign trade data from the Department of Statistics (File photo)

AMMAN — Jordanian exports experienced notable growth in the first quarter of this year, demonstrating positive trends across various trade partners and economic blocs.

The total value of exports reached JD1.975 billion, surpassing the JD1.815 billion recorded during the same period last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to foreign trade data from the Department of Statistics (DoS), the value of national exports to Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) countries went up by 5.5 per cent, reaching JD630 million compared with the previous year's JD597 million.

This increase was primarily driven by higher export volumes to the Saudi market, which amounted to approximately JD204 million, according to the DoS figures.

Exports to the countries under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) witnessed a growth of 11.2 per cent, reaching around JD418 million compared with the JD376 million recorded during the same period of 2022.

This upward trend was mainly attributed to expanded Jordanian exports to the United States, totalling JD394 million.

Jordanian exports to non-Arab Asian countries experienced a remarkable 10 per cent increase during the first quarter of this year, reaching approximately JD616 million compared with JD560 million achieved during the same period last year.

This growth was fuelled by elevated export volumes to India, which amounted to JD 419 million.

In addition, the value of Jordanian exports to European Union countries exhibited a rise of 28.3 per cent, reaching approximately JD81 million compared with the previous year's JD63 million. Belgium emerged as the top European destination for Jordanian exports, accounting for nearly JD18 million.

Jordanian exports to other economic blocs witnessed a 4.9 per cent increase, totalling around JD230 million compared with the previous year's JD219 million. This growth was primarily driven by higher export volumes to the free zone, which amounted to approximately JD106 million.