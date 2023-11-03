You are here
Jordanian doctors brave Gaza’s crisis with over 850 volunteering to provide services
By Rayya Al Muheisen - Nov 03,2023 - Last updated at Nov 03,2023
AMMAN — More than 850 Jordanian doctors have volunteered to travel to Gaza to provide assistance in treating the injured, according to an official.
Ziad Zu’bi, President of Jordan Medical Association (JMA) told The Jordan Times that over 850 Jordanian doctors, including 250 specialising in surgery, have registered as volunteers to provide their services in Gaza.
This response from the medical community comes in the midst of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, which has now entered its fourth week. Death toll has exceeded 9000 and injuries reached 28000. Many of Gaza’s hospitals are out of service due to the absence of fuel. The healthcare system has collapsed due to increasing pressure and lack of medical equipment and necessities.
“JMA decided to facilitate the opportunity for doctors to volunteer since the onset of the Israeli aggression on Gaza. This opportunity is still available for those willing to lend their expertise,” Zu’bi added.
Furthermore, JMA took another step by planning the establishment of a field hospital in the Gaza Strip. This initiative is in collaboration with other healthcare unions and is supported financially in full by JMA, said Zu’bi.
A volunteer who preferred to remain anonymous told The Jordan Times that he feels a responsibility and a strong commitment towards assisting the injured and the healthcare workers in Gaza.
“As a doctor, it is our ethical responsibility to provide medical assistance where it’s needed most, especially during times of crisis,” he said.
He added that the unity and solidarity displayed by our medical community and the support from our Syndicate inspire us to step forward and offer our expertise in helping those suffering in Gaza. It is a commendable effort, and I am proud to be part of it.
