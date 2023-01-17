Jordanian designer Hama Yassen launches her latest collection at Modest Fashion Week

AMMAN — Jordanian designer Hama Yassen launched her latest collection at Modest Fashion Week in Riyadh in December.

The eighth-edition of Modest Fashion Week, under the slogan “Roots for the Future”, featured modest clothing designers from 40 countries around the world. The event was held in partnership with the Khood Fashion Platform along with global and regional partners.

“The most prominent feature of the collection is that it provides practical and elegant clothes, as they include detachable elements that can be added and removed easily…to make them a very practical garment in the morning and an elegant chic dress suitable for the evenings at the same time,” Yassen told The Jordan Times.

Yassen noted that the positive and “promising” reactions that her designs received when she shared them with a group of female office workers and business leaders encouraged her to continue her work with a focus on modest clothing.

This year’s Modest Fashion Week theme — “Roots to the Future” — was intended to imagine what Saudi Arabia would look like in 2030. With Riyadh posed as the fashion capital of the world, modest fashion designer Hama Yassen partnered with car dealership Al Jazirah Ford International to showcase her new line at the event, according to a statement from the event’s founders.

Modest fashion is a growing global trend that is often associated with veiled women. However, this portion of the fashion world encompasses a far larger group, and “this event aims to spotlight that”, the statement said.

Yassen launched a platform to support the designer community as they establish and develop their brands through an online multi-brand store, she said.

“I had also established ‘Khood’ Academy, a specialised academy to provide children with fashion design skills in an interesting and interactive manner,” she added.

Yassen’s primary focus is on fashion for “today’s active women” to wear at home, work and social gatherings.