Jordanian catholic centre welcomes election of Pope Leo XIV

By JT - May 11,2025 - Last updated at May 11,2025

AMMAN — The Catholic Centre for Studies and Media in Jordan has welcomed the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new head of the Catholic Church, now known as Pope Leo XIV.

The centre hailed his election as the 267th successor to Saint Peter as a “reaffirmation of the Church’s unity and enduring global mission.”

In a statement, centre Director Father Rifat Bader said that the two-day conclave that led to the pope’s election was described as a “powerful symbol of the Church’s spiritual continuity spanning over two millennia.”

“The election reflects the College of Cardinals’ trust in Pope Leo XIV’s character and vision,” the statement said, expressing hope that his leadership would be guided by knowledge, virtue, and a strong commitment to social justice, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The centre voiced particular optimism that Pope Leo XIV would continue the legacy of Pope Leo XIII, who laid the foundations of modern Catholic social teaching.

He was also likened to Pope Leo the Great (440–461), revered for his theological insight and decisive leadership.

Father Bader highlighted Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural address from the Vatican balcony, in which he called for peace, justice, dialogue, and bridge-building.

“His words are a source of reassurance that the Church will continue to be a moral force advocating for human dignity and interfaith understanding,” the statement noted.

The centre also commended the congratulatory message sent by His Majesty King Abdullah to the new Pontiff, extending best wishes on behalf of the Jordanian people and government.

"The King reiterated the strong ties between Jordan and the Vatican and underscored the Kingdom’s longstanding commitment to interfaith dialogue and international coexistence."

Father Bader described the Royal message as a reflection of Jordan’s deepening relationship with the Vatican and its leading role in promoting peace between religious communities, particularly between Muslims and Christians across the region and beyond.

Looking ahead, Father Bader expressed hope that Pope Leo XIV would visit Jordan, especially as the Kingdom prepares for the 2030 celebrations marking 2,000 years since the baptism of Jesus Christ in the Jordan River.