Jordanian artist scoops prestigious award in Milan

By Mays Ibrahim Mustafa - May 02,2023 - Last updated at May 02,2023

Jordanian artist Donia Baqaen won the ‘International Art Prize Leonardo Da Vinci: The Universal Artist’ during a ceremony held at the Leonardo Da Vinci National Museum of Science and technology in Milan, Italy, on April 5 (Photo courtesy of Donia Baqaen)

AMMAN — Jordanian artist Donia Baqaen won the “International Art Prize Leonardo Da Vinci: The Universal Artist” during a ceremony held at the Leonardo Da Vinci National Museum of Science and technology in Milan, Italy, on April 5.

Baqaen was selected to receive the award last month, along with roughly 60 other artists from around the world who were nominated by distinguished art critics.

The 28-year-old is an abstract artist from Mafraq, some 80 kilometres north of the capital, Amman. She earned a bachelor’s degree in interior design from the Faculty of Arts at Yarmouk University in 2017.

Baqaen’s journey as an artist began during childhood with her drawing on school books, her desk and all over the walls of her home. Encouraged by her family, she honed her artistic skills into a profession.

Her artworks have been displayed at the Rossocinabro Gallery in Rome, Italy, Galería Azur Madrid in Madrid, Spain, and Galleria Cael in Milan, Italy.

One of her paintings called the “Nymphaeales” was also recently selected to be published at the International Contemporary Art Magazine.

Speaking on her creative process in an interview with The Jordan Times, Baqaen explained that she never knows what she wants to paint before entering her art studio.

“I choose the colours I fancy and allow the painting itself to guide my hand as I go … it’s truly a magical process that takes me to a different world,” she said.

Unencumbered by the constraints of reality, abstract art leaves room for greater freedom of expression and countless interpretations, Baqaen added.

“I love how abstract art invites viewers to assign their own meaning to my painting with no right or wrong answers, depending on how it makes them feel and what thoughts it brings to their mind,” she said.

The young artist also pointed out that there are scientific studies about art’s therapeutic potential for both children and adults.

“I believe that art is for everyone, and I encourage my friends and family to paint whenever they’re upset. It’s a simple act that brings so much joy and relief,” she said.

Baqaen added that it takes her days, and sometimes months, to finish and name a painting.

“My artworks are more than just things to me,” she said, noting that selling her first painting was very difficult for the fear that its buyer would not take good care of it.

“I still feel this way whenever I am about to give any of my artworks a new home because they mean so much to me … That’s why I love to keep in touch with the people who buy my paintings; I am grateful that they’re all art lovers,” she added.