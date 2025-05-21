Jordanian ambassador visits field hospital in Nablus to boost medical cooperation

By JT - May 21,2025 - Last updated at May 21,2025

Jordanian Ambassador to Palestine Issam Bdour visits the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus to assess the medical services provided to residents of the governorate (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Jordanian Ambassador to Palestine Issam Bdour on Wednesday visited the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus.

The visit aimed to assess the medical services provided to residents of the governorate and reinforce the ongoing medical cooperation between the Kingdom and Palestine, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Bdour listened to a briefing from the hospital’s commanding officer, who outlined the key services, capabilities, and resources available at the facility.

The briefing highlighted the “vital” role played by the hospital in delivering healthcare to residents of Nablus and neighbouring regions, as well as the efforts of the Jordanian medical staff in providing integrated medical care.

The envoy toured the hospital’s departments, where he observed the workflow and medical services being delivered to patients, expressing his “deep” appreciation and pride in the professionalism of the Jordanian medical teams operating in the field.

He also commended the “noble humanitarian” mission of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) in supporting the Palestinian people and contributing to their resilience and steadfastness.

Nablus Governor Ghassan Daghlas commended the initiative and expressed gratitude for what he described as a “generous Royal gesture that reflects the historical ties between Jordan and Palestine.”

Jordan currently operates two military field hospitals in Gaza. The first, in northern Gaza, was established in 2009 following the war of 2008.

The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli war of aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7, 2023.

Besides the field hospitals in Gaza, the JAF established the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus in late November 2023 and has conducted over 900 surgeries and received more than 83,000 patients ever since.

Under Royal directives, the Kingdom, in cooperation with the World Central Kitchen, has also dispatched a mobile bakery with a production capacity of 3,500 loaves of bread per hour to Gaza.