Jordanian advocate Hadeel Abdel Aziz receives Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law

AMMAN — On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Elysée Treaty, signed in 1963 by the French President Charles de Gaulle and the German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer as a friendship treaty, the embassies of France and Germany on Sunday awarded the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law to Jordanian advocate Hadeel Abdel Aziz.

The Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law rewards human rights defenders worldwide, who work every day, often in dangerous circumstances, to protect and strengthen human rights, according to a joint statement from the French and German embassies.

This year, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Germany and France have awarded one of the prizes to Abdel Aziz, whose work as the Executive Director of the Justice Centre for Legal Aid (JCLA) has been critical to grant access to justice to the most vulnerable in Jordan.

During the ceremony, German Ambassador Bernhard Kampmann said: “We were particularly impressed by Ms Abdel Aziz’ lifelong dedication to the rule of law and in particular her work to promote and protect the human rights of women and girls. With the work of the JCLA, she has, from within the Jordanian legal system, not only advocated for an institutionalised state-funded legal aid system, but has also been instrumental in growing the JCLA from a small organisation to a sustainable national model of justice organisation.”

The French Chargée d’Affaires, Janaina Herrera, added: “Support to the promotion and protection of human rights and to the rule of law is both a priority for France and Germany and a pillar of the EU-Jordan partnership. The prize underlines this joint commitment.”

Upon receiving the award, Abdel Aziz said: “It’s not about one big act of heroism, but the one hundred small battles. This recognition shows us that our work is seen and helps us continue.”