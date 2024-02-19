You are here
Jordanian adventurer undertakes solo journey to top of Himalayas
By JT - Feb 19,2024 - Last updated at Feb 19,2024
Jordanian adventurer Mohammad Saideen stands next to signboard at Sagarmatha National Park during his trip to climb mount Everest (Al Rai photos)
AMMAN — Jordanian adventurer Mohammad Saideen recently shared his unique experience climbing the Himalayas, reaching a height of 5360 metres in a one-of-a-kind solo adventure.
Saideen described the journey as both "exhilarating and perilous", given that he undertook this daring expedition independently. He also expressed ambitions of conquering the summit of Everest but faced several challenges that hindered his progress, including acclimatising to the harsh climate and high altitudes, which necessitated a gruelling 200 km trek over a span of just 13 days to adapt to the surrounding natural conditions.
The adventurer also highlighted his strategy of ascending to a specific height before descending slightly, a technique employed to maintain the necessary level of adaptation for the continuation of the journey.
Saideen is one of the pioneering figures in adventure sports in the southern desert and works actively in the tourism sector in the Wadi Araba region. His focus is on promoting adventure tourism in the sand dunes.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Nestled in the heart of the Middle East, where incredible history and diverse landscapes intersect, Jordan is embracing an adventuro
AMMAN — Artist Nissa Raad is shifting from the exploration of the urban environment to the human connection with nature in “ZEN”, her new so
AMMAN — In the presence of HRH Princess Rym Ali, member of the board of commissioners of the Royal Film Commission (RFC), a screening of the
Opinion
Feb 19, 2024
Feb 19, 2024
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Feb 18, 2024
Feb 18, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.