Jordan Young Scientist conducts first orientation session for exhibition judges

Marianne Bolger, Ambassador of Ireland to Jordan, Ismail Al Hanti, President of Al Hussein Technical University and guests during a recent orientation session for exhibition judges (Photo courtesy of Irish embassy)

AMMAN —Jordan Young Scientist Initiative (JoYS) on Thursday held its first orientation sessions for a panel of judges which will determine which projects are eligible for an exhibition to be held at Al Hussein Technical University by the end of June.

This orientation session was hosted by Marianne Bolger, Ambassador of Ireland to Jordan, Ismail Al Hanti, President of Al Hussein Technical University, Mohammad Tahboub, Chairman of JoYS, and many prominent figures in the fields of engineering, science, mathematics and technology who work within national and international institutions, according to a statement from the Irish embassy.

Jordan Young Scientists is an “exciting” new national initiative for Jordanian youth based on a proven model originally implemented in Ireland over 50 years ago. Its purpose is to motivate and reward young people who wish to study science and apply it to transform society, according to the statement.

The initiative has the potential to transform Jordan by empowering young people to develop solutions to social, technological and economic challenges through the application of evidence-based scientific approaches.

The exhibition of JoYS initiative was held on June 8, 2022, with the participation of 20 schools from the public and private sectors.

As for this year, 120 schools participated, with 185 participating projects from all over Jordan from the public and private sectors, the military and UNRWA. These projects compete to reach the second stage of the competition, where the projects will be shortlisted by independent judging committees that include a variety of well-known and qualified individuals from the public and private sectors as well as civil society organisations.

In the third phase, the initiative holds a boot camp for winning students and their teachers to learn more entrepreneurship and business skills, and how to transform their projects into products and services.

The Embassy of Ireland in Jordan will continue its role and support to the Jordan Young Scientist initiative to ensure its success for many years, the statement said.