Jordan will continue providing aid lifeline to war-torn Gaza, West Bank — minister

AMMAN — The government is committed to providing humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank in accordance with Royal directives, Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin said on Sunday.

Mubaidin said that Jordan has so far dispatched JD20 million worth of aid, including medicine and cereals for the West Bank, adding that Gaza has received assistance through four aid planes and a special allocation of JD3 million to UNRWA.

Mubaidin reiterated Jordan's call for a ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of relief aid into the besieged strip and its rejection of forced displacement of the Palestinians.

Citing rallies and solidarity protests Jordanians organise across the country since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the minister underlined the government's commitment to protect the right to freedom of expression, saying that there are currently 25 people in detention for violating the law, assaulting public security personnel and damaging public and private property.

Around one million Jordanians have exercised their constitutional right and expressed their condemnation of the war on Gaza through demonstrations, sit-ins and rallies across the country with complete respect of the law.

"Very limited number individuals have been arrested for engaging in activities that posed a threat to national security."