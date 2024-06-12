Jordan welcomes UN resolution for comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza

AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday welcomed the adoption of UN Security Council resolution No. 2735, which supports reaching a comprehensive ceasefire agreement and an exchange deal to ensure adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid reaches all parts of the Gaza Strip.

The Foreign Ministry praised the resolution for rejecting attempts to impose demographic or geographic changes in the besieged strip and reaffirming commitment to the two-state solution as a path to peace, according to a ministry statement.

Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah stressed the importance of implementing this resolution, which aligns with international law and the principles of the UN.

He highlighted that the resolution represents the international will to stop the war on the Gaza Strip, ensure the protection of civilians, and deliver sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid throughout the besieged coastal enclave.

The spokesperson stressed the necessity of implementing the provisions of the resolution related to the return of Palestinian civilians to their homes and neighbourhoods in all areas of Gaza, including the north, and the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Gaza.

Qudah underscored the need to compel Israel to comply with international law and international humanitarian law and to cease its futile war on the besieged strip, where the aggression has led to an unprecedented humanitarian disaster for Gaza residents since the outbreak of the Israeli hostilities on October 7.

He reiterated the importance of launching a reconstruction process in Gaza as part of a comprehensive plan to implement the two-state solution.

This plan envisions a sovereign, independent Palestinian state along the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living in peace and security alongside Israel, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, with specified timelines and binding guarantees.