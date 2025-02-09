Jordan unveils 9-year social protection strategy with focus on economic empowerment

Minister of Social Development and Wafa Bani Mustafa on Sunday announces that the updated National Social Protection Strategy for the coming nine years will be implemented in the second quarter of this year (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Social Development and Wafa Bani Mustafa on Sunday announced that the updated National Social Protection Strategy for the coming nine years will be implemented in the second quarter of this year.

The minister’s remarks were made during a meeting with the local press to inform media people about the updated National Social Protection Strategy (NSPS) (2025-2033).

The NSPS (2025-2033), under the directives and vision of His Majesty King Abdullah, will contain three main pillars including dignity, empowerment and opportunity, according to the minister.

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure the best means of social protection for our citizens which is to ensure that they got a job instead of only depending on social support and funding,” the minister told reporters.

The NSPS (2025-2033) is a continuation of the National Social Protection Strategy (2019-2025), which aimed to develop the social protection sector, Minister Bani Mustafa said.

“We meet today to get the feedback of the media and to notify the public that the strategy will be adopted in the second quarter of this year,” Bani Mustafa, who is also the chair of the Ministerial Committee for Women’s Empowerment, told reporters.

She added that a specialised team was allocated to follow up on comments by the media and the public alike regarding the updated strategy.

“We are resorting to the use of social media and QR codes to encourage the public to access the NSPS (2025-2033) document online and send their comments and feedback,” Bani Mustafa explained.

Furthermore, the minister added that the ministry will conduct meetings with local organisations, experts, non-governmental organisations and activists in various governorates to hear their feedback and comments.

Minister of Government Communication Mohammed Momani also addressed reporters during the one-day event stating that “the media has an important role in raising people’s awareness about the NSPS (2025-2033).

“The media is our partner in spreading awareness and also giving their feedback so that we will work together to ensure that social protection covers the entire Kingdom,” Momani told reporters.

Momani added that His Majesty King Abdullah, Her Majesty Queen Rania, HRH Prince Hussein and the government are committed to supporting the strategy and ensuring that “our citizens are empowered with full dignity and social care”.