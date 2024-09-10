Jordan took three points in the match against Palestine

Jordan's Yazan Al Naimat (right) scores a goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualification football match between Jordan and Palestine at Kuala Lumpur Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday (AFP photo)

AMMAN — Jordan snatched three points at the KLFA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, after beating Palestine 3-1 in the second match of the Group B of the AFC qualifiers for the World Cup 2026.

A Jordanian forward Yazan Neimat scored two goals, created perfect opportunities for his teammates and was rightly the man of the match.

Due to political instability in the West Bank and Gaza, the Palestinian football squad hosts its matches in Kuala Lumpur.

Neimat hit the net in the 5th minute of the game after a solo action in which he routinely placed the ball to the left corner of Barea Kharoub’s goal.

After the initial lead, Jordan continued to create chances from counter-attacks but instead of doubling the lead, the Palestinian team equilised four minutes before the half time through Wessam Abou Ali’s header.

The old football rule that if one side does not realise its chances gets instantly penalised, proved one more time.

The second half began as the first half with a goal scored by Neimat after he blasted the ball in the net following Mahmoud Al Mardi’s clinical pass.

In the first minutes of the second half, Palestinian side created a few opportunities but the Jordanian midfield controlled the pace of the match and with long-balls caused goal-chances until 72nd minute, when Noor Al Rawabdeh confirmed the victory.

Al Mardi sent a ball to Rawabdeh who hammered ball into the net by the keeper and the two defenders.

With the away win, Jordan clinched four points in two matches and tops the group B before Kuwait-Iraq match late in the evening.

On Tuesday, Oman lost to South Korea 3-1 at Sultan Qabous Sports Complex.

After few weeks, Jordan will host South Korea in the third match of the group B on October 10th. First two teams from the group qualify directly to the World Cup 2026, while third and forth squads continue additional qualifications through the intercontinental play-off.