The Jordan Times marks 47th anniversary

AMMAN — The Jordan Times marks its 47th anniversary on Thursday as the Kingdom’s leading English daily. The only English daily at the time, JT first saw the light of day in 1975 as a six-page black-and-white newspaper that targeted a limited readership of mostly foreigners residing in the country.

Past editors-in-chief were Mohammad Al Amad, Rami G. Khouri, George Hawatmeh, Walid Sadi, Elia Nasrallah, Abdullah Hasanat, Rana Sabbagh, Ayman Safadi, Jennifer Hamarneh and Samir Barhoum. Mohammad Ghazal has been editor-in-chief since 2019.