Jordan stresses commitment to delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza at Security Council session
By JT - Nov 20,2024 - Last updated at Nov 20,2024
Jordan's Permanent Representative to the UN Mahmoud Hmoud reiterates the Kingdom's commitment to delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza in collaboration with international partners (Petra photo)
AMMAN — Jordan's Permanent Representative to the UN Mahmoud Hmoud reiterated the Kingdom's commitment to delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza in collaboration with international partners.
Speaking at a UN Security Council's session on the Palestinian issue, Hmoud highlighted Jordan’s relief efforts to the besieged strip, which include the delivery of 51,000 tons of aid through 117 convoys consisting of over 4,000 containers, valued at some $133 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
He noted that these operations were coordinated with relevant authorities and global partners.
Hmoud also highlighted the deployment of 53 aircraft, including 13 Royal Jordanian Air Force planes, to support logistical operations, adding that around 40 countries and international organisations are working together in 399 missions across Gaza to ensure the delivery of vital aid, including to hospitals.
Nov 20, 2024
