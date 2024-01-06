Jordan shines as global hub for mineral exploration

AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said on Saturday that it aims to strategically position Jordan on the regional and global mining map, capitalising on the positive mineral exploration results across the Kingdom.

The ministry, over the past two years, has established several partnerships with international companies in mining exploration. Recently, it launched the invest.memr.gov.jo platform, designed to showcase national resources and investment opportunities, particularly in the energy sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Complementing these efforts is the National Mining Project, launched by the ministry in 2021.

This project focuses on exploring mineral resources within the Kingdom, aligning with the economic modernisation vision to position Jordan as a regional hub for the producing high-value products.

The platform is divided into three key areas: Oil and gas projects, oil shale projects and mineral resource projects (including basalt, silica, gypsum, diatomite, kaolin, dolomite and feldspar).

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh has reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting transformative industries that leverage the country’s mineral resources.

The platform aligns with Jordan’s vision to become a regional industrial hub by exporting high-value products, he said.

Highlighting the significant role of the mining sector and its vital contribution to the national economy, president of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbeer said that the industry sector employs more than 8,600 workers in some 97 facilities across the Kingdom, beside its vital role in boosting national exports.