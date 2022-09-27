Jordan, Saudi Arabia to sign electric connection agreements by year's end

Director of the National Electric Power Company Amjad Rawashdeh and the Saudi Power Procurement Company CEO Mazin Al Bahkali and their associated delegations during a meeting on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Jordan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday discussed three agreements regarding the electric connection between the two countries, expected to be officially signed by the end of 2022.

The executive, operational and commercial features of the agreements were discussed during a meeting between National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) Director Amjad Rawashdeh and Saudi Power Procurement Company (Principal Buyer) CEO Mazin Al Bahkali, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Rawashdeh said that the two sides have agreed to operate the project commercially in the second half of 2025, noting that the two countries, during meetings held in Amman over a course of two days, discussed the Jordanian-Saudi power grid as way to boost existing cooperation in the energy field.

He also highlighted the importance of the venture in enhancing the stability of the grid in the two countries through providing necessary support and reserves, in addition to exchanging power during peak hours to benefit from differences in daily and seasonal electricity demand.

NEPCO's director said that the project is expected to increase the operational efficiency of the two countries’ power systems, referring to the strategic dimensions of the plan which seeks to realise pan-Arab energy integration and regional electricity markets.

Rawashdeh also stressed the importance of electric connection systems in reducing costs and increasing grid stability, noting that shifting to flexible networks and electric connection systems have become a necessity in modern electric power and a main pillar of sustainable, green electric systems that rely on renewable energy.