Jordan, Romania strengthen bilateral ties in scientific, medical cooperation

The 13th international conference and the 11th conference of the Association of Romanian University Graduates opened on Thursday in Amman (Petra photo)

AMMAN — On behalf of HRH Princess Muna Al Hussein, Yasin Al Husban, head of the Senate's health, environment, and population committee, on Thursday opened the 13th international conference and the 11th conference of the Association of Romanian University Graduates (ARUG).

Delivering the inaugural speech, Husban underlined the role of graduates from Romanian universities in boolstering bilateral relations, highlighting the Jordanian "exceptional" standing in medicine and its reputation across scientific disciplines.

Romania’s Ambassador to Jordan George Cristian Maior commended the contributions of ARUG in enhancing medical research through organising conferences aimed at staying up to date with the latest scientific developments.

Maior praised the efforts of Princess Muna in enhancing medical research and bolstering cooperation between the two countries.

President of the Jordan Medical Association (JMA) Ziad Al Zoubi said that the syndicate has launched a campaign to provide medical services to Palestinians in Gaza, adding that more than 250 surgeons have volunteered for this initiative.

He said that the JMA is working with other stakeholders on setting up a field hospital in Gaza.