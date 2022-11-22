Jordan a 'reliable strategic partner’ — CENTCOM Commander

AMMAN — United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael Kurilla has described Jordan as a “reliable strategic partner and a shield for regional peace and stability".

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, published on Tuesday, Kurilla highlighted the strategic importance of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), which was made clear during the fight against the Daesh terrorist organisation.

When asked about Jordan's contributions to regional peace and stability, he said that the Kingdom, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, leads the way towards security and stability in the region. The JAF is among CENTCOM’s “strongest, most committed and most reliable partners,” he added.

In a meeting with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, Kurilla said that relations between the two countries are built on trust, which benefits the entire region.

He praised the JAF for its professionalism, competency, discipline and tactical proficiency.

On Jordan-US military cooperation, the US commander said that the "ongoing military partnership with the JAF is so important to defending mutual interests, providing a golden opportunity to strengthen relationships and trust among countries”.

“We train, fight, and collaborate on all fronts," he added, stressing the significant role of the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX), hosted by the Kingdom some two weeks ago, in strengthening the partnership between Jordanian and US special operations forces and offering another opportunity to engage with partners to enhance regional security.