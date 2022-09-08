Jordan records first monkeypox case

AMMAN — Jordan has registered the first monkeypox case, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

The ministry said that the patient is a Jordanian citizen in his 30s, and has recently travelled to several European countries, returning to Jordan on August 20, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ministry added that the patient began developing symptoms on August 25, including a high temperature, sore throat, muscle soreness and swollen lymph nodes. The patient initially received treatment for a sore throat.

Five days later, the patient developed skin pustules on his hands, prompting his visit to a doctor, who suspected monkeypox. The doctor took a sample of the pustules as well as a blood sample. The samples were examined with a PCR test in the lab before the test results confirmed a positive case of monkeypox early on Thursday morning.

The ministry said that the patient is in good condition, and is recovering in isolation at his home, noting that the ministry is investigating persons who were in contact with the patient to follow up on their status.

The ministry also stressed that it would continue following up on monkeypox and will “transparently” announce any discovered cases, pointing out that it is capable of handling any developments in the disease.

The diseases can only be spread through close contact with infected people.