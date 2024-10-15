Jordan records 219 pedestrian fatalities in 2023 — PSD

Pedestrian fatalities account for 36.1 per cent of all road deaths in Jordan in 2023 (File courtesy of Amen FM)

AMMAN — A total of 219 pedestrian fatalities, accounting for 36.1 per cent of all road deaths, were recorded in Jordan in 2023, the Traffic Department of the Public Security Directorate (PSD), announced on Tuesday.

The department stressed that these alarming figures highlight the serious risks associated with neglecting road safety measures.

The main causes of these accidents include inadequate precautions while driving and distractions such as the use of mobile phones, as well as pedestrians’ failure to use designated pedestrian crossings, according to the PSD.

In response to these worrying trends, the department urged the public to obey the rules of the road and remain alert while driving, stressing the need for cooperation between drivers and pedestrians to reduce such accidents.

The department reiterated that compliance with traffic rules is not only a national responsibility, but also a moral obligation that is essential for the safety of all road users.