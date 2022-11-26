Jordan receives 14.1% of average annual rainfall — Water Ministry

A view of the King Talal Dam in Jerash, some 50km north of Amman (JT file photo)

AMMAN — Jordan has received 1.151 billion cubic metres (bcm) of rain since the beginning of the season, constituting 14.1 per cent of the annual rainfall average of 8.1bcm, the Water Ministry said on Saturday.

Ajloun witnessed the highest rainfall over the past 24 hours with 33.8 millimetres (mm), while Amman received 11.9mm, Balqa 16.8mm, Jerash 11.3mm, Madaba 10.3mm, Irbid 9.1mm, Mafraq 6.1mm, Zarqa 4mm, Tafileh 2.2mm, Karak 0.8mm, Aqaba 0.3mm and Maan with 0.3mm, according to a ministry statement.

As of Saturday morning, Jordan’s dams received 624,500cm, distributed to Al Wihdeh Dam with 104,000cm, Wadi Al Arab with 9,000cm, Ziglab 13,900cm, Kofranjeh 44,800cm, King Talal Dam 337,800cm, Wadi Shuai 35,400cm and Kafrain with 78,600cm, according to the Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ).

Dams currently have 27.150 million cubic meters (mcm) of water, accounting for 9.7 per cent of their total storage of 280.759mcm, WAJ said.