Jordan to play Palestine in 2nd round of Asian qualifiers for 2026 FIFA World Cup
By JT - Sep 09,2024 - Last updated at Sep 09,2024
Jordan national football team is scheduled to face Palestine on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of Jordan Football Association)
AMMAN — The Jordan national football team (The Nashama) is scheduled to face its Palestinian counterpart on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as part of the second round of the final Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Palestine has chosen the Malaysian stadium as its home ground for Tuesday’s match, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
This match is part of Group B, which includes Jordan, South Korea, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman and Palestine.
The top team from the group will qualify directly to the 2026 FIFA World Cup while the third- and forth-placed teams from three qualifying groups will form the 4th round of the qualifiers.
In the first round of the final stage, Jordan drew 1-1 with Kuwait, while Palestine held South Korea to a goalless draw.
