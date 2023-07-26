Jordan, partners celebrate WHO’s 75th anniversary 

HRH Princess Muna poses for a group photo during an event marking the 75th anniversary of the World Health Organisation in Jordan (Photo courtesy of WHO)

AMMAN — Under the patronage of HRH Princess Muna, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday celebrated its 75th anniversary at an event in Jordan which brought together high-level attendees from the Royal family, government officials, United Nations staff, development partners, ambassadors and key health stakeholders.

In 1948, the international community founded the WHO with a mission to promote health worldwide and ensure that the most vulnerable can attain the highest level of health and well-being.

WHO’s 75th anniversary is an opportunity to look back at the public health successes that have improved the quality of life over the last seven decades. It is also an opportunity to inspire action to tackle the health challenges of today and tomorrow, said a statement from the UN agency.

Health Minister Feras Al Hawari expressed Jordan’s appreciation of the significant role played by the WHO to advance public health at all levels worldwide.

Hawari congratulated the WHO and all its workers, represented by the regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean region, Ahmed Al Mandhari.

Hawari referenced a number of Jordan’s achievements undertaken in collaboration with the WHO, primarily the elimination of many diseases that are preventable through vaccination. Jordan has been free from poliomyelitis since 1992, and tetanus since 2006.

Moreover, he elaborated on the success achieved by the Jordanian government in improving accessibility to equitable healthcare services through a network of primary healthcare centres, and peripheral and specialised hospitals.

Additionally, the minister drew attention to Jordan’s prominent role over the last 75 years in providing support to refugees and migrants. Jordan has continuously worked to ensure access to all healthcare services including routine vaccination for children, pre- and post-natal care, family planning, school health services and many others.

The health services coverage index value in Jordan reached 76 in 2020 thanks to these efforts. In his remarks on the occasion, Mandhari reiterated the longstanding relationship between the WHO and Jordan.

“We are proud of our strong collaboration with Jordan. Over the past decades, Jordan has managed to set an example with its successful initiatives, overcoming many challenges and turning them into opportunities to further improve healthcare and increase health gains. We are looking forward to future collaboration of even greater ambition, ready to provide more support to ensure health as a fundamental right for all Jordanians, as well as for the expatriates and refugees who have found a welcoming host community in Jordan. Let’s make ‘Health for All by All’ a reality.”

In her welcoming remarks, Jamela Al Raiby, the WHO representative in Jordan, said: “The WHO country office in Jordan was established to support the Jordanian health system and collaborate with the Ministry of Health and partners to address various health challenges. Together, we have managed to make many achievements that have positively impacted people’s health.”

Over recent years, with the support of the WHO, the government of Jordan has strengthened the country’s health system to become more resilient and responsive to the influx of refugees, as well as to various public health threats, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the ceremony, Mandhari announced Princess Muna as a WHO Health Champion for Jordan, to spread awareness on the importance of public health and encourage healthy behavioural change.

“As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of WHO, we are honoured to have Her Royal Highness Princess Muna Al Hussein as a WHO Champion in Jordan. Princess Muna is well known for her invaluable contributions to enhancing health in many areas. Her support for women’s health and nursing and midwifery programmes in Jordan and beyond is highly recognised and greatly appreciated,” Mandhari said.

Princess Muna is internationally renowned for her significant role in global health and social development. As a WHO patron of nursing and midwifery for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, Vice President of the Royal College of Nursing of the United Kingdom and an honorary adviser for the WHO Collaborating Centre for Nursing Development in Jordan, she has been a passionate advocate for health workforce development and strengthening.

The event concluded with Princess Muna and the regional director awarding the four Jordanian winners of the WHO Regional Art Competition for School Children, organised this year as part of WHO’s celebrations of its 75th anniversary to engage students to increase their health awareness and stimulate their imaginations and creative skills.

WHO remains committed to supporting the government of Jordan in achieving Health for All by building better health systems, improving emergency preparedness and response, promoting health and well-being and building stronger capacities to address future threats, the statement said.