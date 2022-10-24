Jordan, North Macedonia ink agricultural agreement

Minister of Agriculture Khaled Huneifat and North Macedonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani signed a memorandum of understanding in the agricultural field on Monday (Petra Photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Agriculture Khaled Huneifat and North Macedonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding in the agricultural field.

This memorandum is considered the beginning of cooperation between Jordan and North Macedonia in terms of exchanging agricultural products, trading expertise and encouraging agricultural investment.

It will also serve as a framework for future cooperation and coordination between the two countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Talks were held on the sidelines of the signing, during which the two ministers agreed to work towards increasing cooperation in the agricultural sector.

Huneifat said that the Kingdom has "friendly relations" with North Macedonia, a country through which, he indicated, Jordanian exports can flow into European markets.

Osmani said his country is looking forward to increasing trade, exchanging expertise in the field of agriculture, attracting investments and increasing cooperation between the two countries’ chambers of industry and commerce. He also stressed the importance of Jordan’s agricultural cooperation for North Macedonia, where agriculture constitutes 20 per cent of GDP.