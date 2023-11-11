You are here
Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts hosts solidarity event for Gaza, Palestine
By JT - Nov 11,2023 - Last updated at Nov 11,2023
HRH Princess Wijdan Al Hashemi, president of the Royal Society of Fine Arts and founder of the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts at the event (Photo courtesy of Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts)
AMMAN — In solidarity with the people of Gaza and Palestine the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts organised an event on November 5, that included an exhibition of paintings titled “We are all for Gaza” by artists from Gazaat Building 1 of the Gallery, alongside an open activity of drawing and graffiti art at the Gallery’s Park, under the patronage of HRH Princess Wijdan Al Hashemi, president of the Royal Society of Fine Arts and founder of the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts.
The event was widely attended by a group of artists, art and culture representatives and audiences, in addition to a number of diplomats, at the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts, according to a gallery statement.
More than 50 artists from Gaza were featured in this exhibition, whose works address the long-standing suffering and oppression faced by the Palestinians since the beginning of the Israeli occupation to our present day. The exhibition will run through 31 December 2023.
All exhibition proceeds will go to the participating artists and their families in Gaza.
Related Articles
Teenagers across the Kingdom will have the chance to try their hand at art thanks to a project implemented by the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts that was launched on Monday.
AMMAN — The Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts will hold an eight-day art event in the capital in May with the aim of boosting the art sce
AMMAN — Under the patronage of HRH Princess Wijdan Al Hashemi, the retrospective exhibition of the artist Nabila Hilmi opened at the Jordan
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.