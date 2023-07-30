Jordan, Mexico celebrate 48 years of strong diplomatic relations

Artists from the Folkloric Dance Company ‘Te Amo Mexico’ perform during a commemorative event marking the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Jordan and Mexico at the Haya Cultural Centre on Saturday. Right: Mexico’s Ambassador to Jordan Roberto Rodriguez-Hernandez with folkloric artists at the Haya Cultural Centre on Saturday (Photos courtesy of Mexican embassy)

AMMAN — The Haya Cultural Centre on Saturday came alive with joyous celebration as the Mexican embassy hosted a commemorative event marking the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Jordan and Mexico.

The event commenced with the beautiful strains of the Mexican anthem, followed by discussions centred on the recently translated Arabic edition of “Historia Minima de Mexico” (A Compact History of Mexico). This second edition, made possible by the efforts of the College of Mexico, the Mexican embassy in Jordan and the Jordanian-Mexican Friendship Association, will be accessible to academic institutions, students and others interested in delving into Mexico’s rich history and culture.

The Director of North American Affairs at the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sabah Al Rafie, expressed her deep gratitude to commemorate this “momentous occasion that is a testament to the enduring friendship and unwavering cooperation between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the United Mexican States”.

She emphasised Jordan and Mexico’s decades-long, flourishing collaboration in various sectors such as trade, education, culture and diplomacy.

Rafie stressed the significance of the over 20 memoranda of understanding signed between universities from both countries, calling for further exploration of new avenues for collaboration in the ever-changing global landscape.

Director-General of the Department of Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East at the Mexican Foreign Affairs Ministry Octavio Tripp Villanoba emphasised “the frank and respectful dialogue” that has characterised the countries’ bilateral relations over the years.

He highlighted the importance of His Majesty King Abdullah’s visit to Mexico in 2014, as well as many other diplomatic visits between the two countries, in deepening mutual understanding and fostering innovative ways to strengthen the partnership. Villanoba expressed his desire for a similar historical book about Jordan released in Mexico to facilitate even greater cultural exchange. He concluded his speech with a toast to a “long life to the Jordanian-Mexican relationship.”

For his part, Jordan’s Ambassador to Mexico Adli Khalidi underscored Mexico’s role as “a true partner to Jordan in establishing peace and stability in the world”. Khalidi stressed that cultural, economic and strategic cooperation can be further enhanced through trade, capital flows, movement of workers, cultural exchange and multilateral cooperation to provide global public good.

Mexico’s Ambassador to Jordan Roberto Rodriguez-Hernandez highlighted the two countries’ shared foreign policy positions, as both nations “are in favour of self-determination, respect sovereignty of every nation, like peaceful solutions to any kind of controversy and are against any kind of aggression”.

The ambassador acknowledged the support of the Jordanian government and the Jordanian-Mexican Friendship Association witnessed during his tenure, and praised Jordan’s model of harmonious coexistence among different religions. He expressed Mexico’s support for a peaceful, two-state solution to the Palestinian issue, stressing the significance of the Hashemite Custodianship over Christian and Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem.

The celebratory mood continued with performances by the Folkloric Dance Company “Te Amo Mexico” (I love you Mexico) led by the artist Lolita Menchaca, and the Chorus and Mariachi “Renacimiento” (Renaissance) led by Maestro Francisco Ortega. The colourful dance and musical extravaganza symbolised the rich cultural ties and long-lasting positive relationship between Jordan and Mexico.

The ambassador ended his remarks with a powerful message saying: “There’s a lot more to do, so let’s do it, and let’s have more Jordan in Mexico and Latin America, and more Mexico in Jordan.”