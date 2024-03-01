Jordan to mark 68th anniversary of army Arabisation on Friday

AMMAN — The Kingdom on Friday marks the 68th anniversary of the Arabisation of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).

In 1956, His Majesty the late King Hussein Arabised the high command of JAF through the removal of British officers, particularly Lt. Gen. John Bagot Glubb, the British commander of the Arab Legion.

In March 1957, the Anglo-Jordanian Agreement was abrogated, followed by the evacuation of British forces from the Kingdom.