You are here
Jordan makes progress in global internet speed rankings
By Maria Weldali - Oct 27,2024 - Last updated at Oct 27,2024
Jordan climbs three positions in the global rankings for mobile download speeds, standing at 84th worldwide with an average speed of 29.4 Mbps (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
AMMAN — Jordan has climbed three positions in the global rankings for mobile download speeds, standing at 84th worldwide with an average speed of 29.4 Mbps.
The Kingdom has also made significant strides in fixed internet, advancing two spots to 31st place internationally with an average download speed of 155 Mbps, according to rankings released by Ookla, a trusted source for tracking trends and developments in broadband and mobile internet speeds worldwide.
The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) said, in a statement to The Jordan Times, that the progress is attributed to Jordan's robust regulatory framework, which promotes competition and investment, emphasising that public-private partnerships are essential for advancing the Economic Modernisation Vision.
The TRC also noted that the country's ranking is expected to continue improving as fibre internet subscriptions steadily increase, driven by the launch of 5G services and the issuance of necessary licenses to telecommunications providers.
Bayan Khaled, computer and automation engineer, said that “the improvement reflects enhanced regulatory frameworks and increased investments in fibre infrastructure.”
Khaled also stressed that such developments could attract further investment in the local digital market, but maintaining this momentum will require focused cooperation and ongoing efforts.
Razan Hourani, a telecommunications specialist, noted that the planned expansion of 5G across the country signals promising advancements in connectivity.
“We are witnessing a surge in tech-focused investments in Jordan, which lays a strong foundation for digital innovation,” she said.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The average Internet speed on mobile phones by the end of the first half of 2021 for all telecommunication companies in the Kingdom
AMMAN — Jordan ranked 33rd globally and secured 4th place regionally in terms of average internet connection speeds during the month of Marc
AMMAN — The Kingdom has witnessed a 20-point rise in the Internet speed index during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaping from the 107th rank to t
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.