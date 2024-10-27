Jordan makes progress in global internet speed rankings

Jordan climbs three positions in the global rankings for mobile download speeds, standing at 84th worldwide with an average speed of 29.4 Mbps (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

AMMAN — Jordan has climbed three positions in the global rankings for mobile download speeds, standing at 84th worldwide with an average speed of 29.4 Mbps.

The Kingdom has also made significant strides in fixed internet, advancing two spots to 31st place internationally with an average download speed of 155 Mbps, according to rankings released by Ookla, a trusted source for tracking trends and developments in broadband and mobile internet speeds worldwide.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) said, in a statement to The Jordan Times, that the progress is attributed to Jordan's robust regulatory framework, which promotes competition and investment, emphasising that public-private partnerships are essential for advancing the Economic Modernisation Vision.

The TRC also noted that the country's ranking is expected to continue improving as fibre internet subscriptions steadily increase, driven by the launch of 5G services and the issuance of necessary licenses to telecommunications providers.

Bayan Khaled, computer and automation engineer, said that “the improvement reflects enhanced regulatory frameworks and increased investments in fibre infrastructure.”

Khaled also stressed that such developments could attract further investment in the local digital market, but maintaining this momentum will require focused cooperation and ongoing efforts.

Razan Hourani, a telecommunications specialist, noted that the planned expansion of 5G across the country signals promising advancements in connectivity.

“We are witnessing a surge in tech-focused investments in Jordan, which lays a strong foundation for digital innovation,” she said.