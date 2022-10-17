Jordan lights up in pink to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month

AMMAN — A number of Jordan's attractions and landmarks have been lit up in pink during the month of October in solidarity with patients fighting the battle against cancer.

The move falls within the Jordan Breast Cancer Programme's (JBCP) annual national campaign to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual international campaign to increase attention and awareness about the early detection of breast cancer.

The JBCP-led campaign aims to reach more than one million ladies aged 40 years old and above to raise their awareness and educate them about the early detection of breast cancer, in addition to lightening up the archeological sites and buildings in pink to encourage the females to check, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.