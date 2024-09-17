Jordan launches ‘Restoring Hope’ for disabled Gazans

This initiative is designed to address the critical needs of amputees in the Gaza Strip (AFP photo)

AMMAN — The “Restoring Hope” initiative was launched on Tuesday in the Gaza Strip, under Royal directives, to provide prosthetic limbs to those who have been disabled due to the ongoing war.

This initiative is designed to address the critical needs of amputees in the Gaza Strip, where approximately 14,000 individuals of all ages are currently living with limb loss. In collaboration with the Royal Medical Services and “Hakeem program” by Electronic Health Solutions (EHS), the initiative was started by the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF) to serve amputees in the Gaza Strip.

Issam Manaseer, commander of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Khan Younis, during a press conference in the war torn-Strip, noted that the initiative uses advanced technology to fit prosthetic limbs in just one hour, a significant improvement on the months it used to take with traditional medical procedures in hospitals.

The first phase of the project is focused on southern Gaza, with plans to expand to northern areas in the next phase through the Jordanian field hospital there, he noted.

The colonel added that the initiative is also working with the medical authorities in Gaza to ensure that amputees receive the care they need at home, and to provide long-term support beyond the initial prosthetic fitting.

On Monday, the JAF deployed two mobile clinics to Gaza fully equipped with essential medical supplies to support amputees, as part of the Restoring Hope initiative that was launched three weeks ago to assist the victims of the war.

Manaseer also revealed that the Jordanian field hospital in southern Gaza has so far treated 183,000 patients and performed over 5,220 minor and 910 major surgeries.

In addition, the Mobile Prosthetics Support Unit began operations in Gaza as part of the Restoring Hope initiative, which is in collaboration with the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation and several local partners.

The unit began with the deployment of two mobile clinics provided by the armed forces, equipped to fit new prosthetic limbs with a specialised medical team from the National Centre for Amputation Rehabilitation on hand to provide care.

Commander of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Khan Younis/3 said: "In accordance with Royal directives, the prosthetic clinics provide medical services with exceptional professionalism, including physiotherapy for the injured.

The initiative will unfold in three phases: starting with the Jordanian Field Hospital in southern Gaza, expanding services through the Jordanian Hospital Gaza/79 in the northern part of the Strip, and finally coordinating with various medical units to collect data on the injured for home visits and additional medical services, he added.

A prosthetics specialist noted, "We are fitting both lower and upper prostheses to those affected by the current situation in the Strip. By assessing each patient's condition, we can provide a prosthetic limb and restore mobility quickly, often within an hour".

Local residents have expressed their gratitude for Jordan's support and continued efforts to provide free medical services that have made a significant difference to their lives.