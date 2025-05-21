Jordan joins International Commission on Large Dams

By JT - May 21,2025 - Last updated at May 21,2025

Jordan’s membership aims to utilise international standards and ‘cutting-edge’ technologies in dam management to ensure their sustainability as an essential component for securing water resources in Jordan (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The International Commission on Large Dams (ICOLD), during its annual conference in Chengdu, China, has announced that Jordan become a member, having met all the necessary requirements and passed the voting process among member states.

The Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Wednesday said that Jordan's membership is viewed as a “significant” step within the broader efforts of the Kingdom's water sector and strategic initiatives to improve the management of its national water resources, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The membership aims to utilise international standards and “cutting-edge” technologies in dam management to ensure their sustainability as an essential component for securing water resources in Jordan.

Secretary-General of the Jordan Valley Authority Hisham Haisa said that Jordan's membership in the ICOLD marks a “crucial” advancement in the development of the national water sector.

He stressed that it also reflects the Kingdom's commitment to adopting the best global practices and modern technologies to address water challenges effectively.

Haisa noted that Jordan’s membership would enhance its capacity to develop innovative and sustainable solutions that ensure water security for Jordanians and support sustainable development for future generations.

Mohammad Dayyat, director of dam studies, said that joining the commission provides Jordan with valuable opportunities to exchange technical and engineering expertise internationally, access important research and studies and leverage innovative technologies and smart solutions in water resource management.

He added that the membership is a "vital" step towards transferring and localising advanced technical and engineering knowledge, developing the skills of national professionals and boosting the institutional capacities of water management agencies across the Kingdom.

The developments are expected to improve the quality and sustainability of water projects nationwide, Dayyat added.

ICOLD is a leading commission in the fields of dam design, construction and operation, which aims to promote the best practices in engineering and environmental protection, prioritising safety, efficiency and sustainability, according to Petra.

The commission issues key technical standards and guidelines related to dam construction and water resource management.