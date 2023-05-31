Jordan, Iraq sign MoU on job performance enhancement and exchange of expertise

By JT - May 31,2023 - Last updated at May 31,2023

Members of the Civil Service Bureau (CSB) and the Iraqi Federal Public Service Council at the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Baghdad on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Civil Service Bureau (CSB) and the Iraqi Federal Public Service Council on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance job performance and facilitate the exchange of expertise between the two nations.

The memo was signed in Baghdad by CSB President Sameh Nasser and President of the Federal Public Service Council Mahmoud Al Tamimi, in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, and Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Mohammed Tamim, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Nasser said that the memorandum focuses on the modernisation of public administration and service, and noted that it is the outcome of collaborative efforts and coordination between the two sides over the past two years.

The memorandum would positively impact the level of services provided to citizens in both countries, he said, emphasising the leadership directives to support Iraq's efforts to preserve its security and stability.

Tamimi affirmed that the council's vision focuses on appointing individuals based on competence and outstanding qualifications.

The memorandum consists of 10 provisions aimed at organising the working mechanisms between both parties. It facilitates the development of collaborative relations and the exchange of expertise in areas such as public administration, human resource management, and development in the public sector, all in accordance with a scientific methodology.